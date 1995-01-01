pyg
PYG - 巴拉圭瓜拉尼

The 巴拉圭瓜拉尼 is the currency of 巴拉圭. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 巴拉圭瓜拉尼 exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguay Guarani is PYG, and the currency symbol is Gs. Below, you'll find 巴拉圭瓜拉尼 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

巴拉圭瓜拉尼 Stats

Name巴拉圭瓜拉尼
SymbolGs
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PYG conversionPYG to USD
Top PYG chartPYG to USD chart

巴拉圭瓜拉尼 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Gs50, Gs100, Gs500
Bank notesFreq used: Gs1000, Gs2000, Gs5000, Gs10000, Gs20000, Gs50000, Gs100000
Central bankBanco Central del Paraguay
Users
巴拉圭

Why are you interested in PYG?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PYG email updatesGet PYG rates on my phoneGet a PYG currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07467
GBP / EUR1.18057
USD / JPY161.452
GBP / USD1.26872
USD / CHF0.903797
USD / CAD1.36740
EUR / JPY173.507
AUD / USD0.667047

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%