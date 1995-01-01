pyg
PYG - Paraguayaanse guarani

The Paraguayaanse guarani is the currency of Paraguay. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Paraguayaanse guarani exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguay Guarani is PYG, and the currency symbol is Gs. Below, you'll find Paraguayaanse guarani rates and a currency converter.

Paraguayaanse guarani Stats

NameParaguayaanse guarani
SymbolGs
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PYG conversionPYG to USD
Top PYG chartPYG to USD chart

Paraguayaanse guarani Profile

CoinsFreq used: Gs50, Gs100, Gs500
Bank notesFreq used: Gs1000, Gs2000, Gs5000, Gs10000, Gs20000, Gs50000, Gs100000
Central bankBanco Central del Paraguay
Users
Paraguay

