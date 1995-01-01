pyg
PYG - Paraguayan Guarani

The Paraguayan Guarani is the currency of Paraguay. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Paraguayan Guarani exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Guarani is PYG, and the currency symbol is Gs. Below, you'll find Paraguayan Guarani rates and a currency converter.

Paraguayan Guarani Stats

NameParaguayan Guarani
SymbolGs
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PYG conversionPYG to USD
Top PYG chartPYG to USD chart

Paraguayan Guarani Profile

CoinsFreq used: Gs50, Gs100, Gs500
Bank notesFreq used: Gs1000, Gs2000, Gs5000, Gs10000, Gs20000, Gs50000, Gs100000
Central bankBanco Central del Paraguay
Users
Paraguay

