PYG - Guarani paraguaio

The Guarani paraguaio is the currency of Paraguai. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guarani paraguaio exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguay Guarani is PYG, and the currency symbol is Gs. Below, you'll find Guarani paraguaio rates and a currency converter.

Guarani paraguaio Stats

NameGuarani paraguaio
SymbolGs
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PYG conversionPYG to USD
Top PYG chartPYG to USD chart

Guarani paraguaio Profile

CoinsFreq used: Gs50, Gs100, Gs500
Bank notesFreq used: Gs1000, Gs2000, Gs5000, Gs10000, Gs20000, Gs50000, Gs100000
Central bankBanco Central del Paraguay
Users
Paraguai

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07484
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,439
GBP / USD1,26901
USD / CHF0,903764
USD / CAD1,36719
EUR / JPY173,521
AUD / USD0,667039

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%