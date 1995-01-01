pyg
PYG - パラグアイグアラニー

The パラグアイグアラニー is the currency of パラグアイ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular パラグアイグアラニー exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguay Guarani is PYG, and the currency symbol is Gs. Below, you'll find パラグアイグアラニー rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

パラグアイグアラニー Stats

Nameパラグアイグアラニー
SymbolGs
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PYG conversionPYG to USD
Top PYG chartPYG to USD chart

パラグアイグアラニー Profile

CoinsFreq used: Gs50, Gs100, Gs500
Bank notesFreq used: Gs1000, Gs2000, Gs5000, Gs10000, Gs20000, Gs50000, Gs100000
Central bankBanco Central del Paraguay
Users
パラグアイ

Why are you interested in PYG?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PYG email updatesGet PYG rates on my phoneGet a PYG currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07485
GBP / EUR1.18069
USD / JPY161.429
GBP / USD1.26907
USD / CHF0.903769
USD / CAD1.36734
EUR / JPY173.512
AUD / USD0.667016

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%