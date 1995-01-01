pyg
PYG - Guaraní paraguayo

The Guaraní paraguayo is the currency of Paraguay. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guaraní paraguayo exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguay Guarani is PYG, and the currency symbol is Gs. Below, you'll find Guaraní paraguayo rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Guaraní paraguayo Stats

NameGuaraní paraguayo
SymbolGs
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PYG conversionPYG to USD
Top PYG chartPYG to USD chart

Guaraní paraguayo Profile

CoinsFreq used: Gs50, Gs100, Gs500
Bank notesFreq used: Gs1000, Gs2000, Gs5000, Gs10000, Gs20000, Gs50000, Gs100000
Central bankBanco Central del Paraguay
Users
Paraguay

Why are you interested in PYG?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PYG email updatesGet PYG rates on my phoneGet a PYG currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07478
GBP / EUR1,18064
USD / JPY161,437
GBP / USD1,26893
USD / CHF0,903688
USD / CAD1,36733
EUR / JPY173,510
AUD / USD0,666977

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %