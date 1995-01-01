pyg
PYG - Guarani paraguayen

The Guarani paraguayen is the currency of Paraguay. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guarani paraguayen exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguay Guarani is PYG, and the currency symbol is Gs. Below, you'll find Guarani paraguayen rates and a currency converter.

Guarani paraguayen Stats

NameGuarani paraguayen
SymbolGs
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PYG conversionPYG to USD
Top PYG chartPYG to USD chart

Guarani paraguayen Profile

CoinsFreq used: Gs50, Gs100, Gs500
Bank notesFreq used: Gs1000, Gs2000, Gs5000, Gs10000, Gs20000, Gs50000, Gs100000
Central bankBanco Central del Paraguay
Users
Paraguay

