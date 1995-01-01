pyg
PYG - Paraguayischer Guaraní

The Paraguayischer Guaraní is the currency of Paraguay. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Paraguayischer Guaraní exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguay Guarani is PYG, and the currency symbol is Gs. Below, you'll find Paraguayischer Guaraní rates and a currency converter.

Paraguayischer Guaraní Stats

NameParaguayischer Guaraní
SymbolGs
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PYG conversionPYG to USD
Top PYG chartPYG to USD chart

Paraguayischer Guaraní Profile

CoinsFreq used: Gs50, Gs100, Gs500
Bank notesFreq used: Gs1000, Gs2000, Gs5000, Gs10000, Gs20000, Gs50000, Gs100000
Central bankBanco Central del Paraguay
Users
Paraguay

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07457
GBP / EUR1,18054
USD / JPY161,458
GBP / USD1,26858
USD / CHF0,903854
USD / CAD1,36786
EUR / JPY173,498
AUD / USD0,666652

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %