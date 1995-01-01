pyg
PYG - Guaraní paraguaiano

The Guaraní paraguaiano is the currency of Paraguay. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guaraní paraguaiano exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguay Guarani is PYG, and the currency symbol is Gs. Below, you'll find Guaraní paraguaiano rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Guaraní paraguaiano Stats

NameGuaraní paraguaiano
SymbolGs
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PYG conversionPYG to USD
Top PYG chartPYG to USD chart

Guaraní paraguaiano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Gs50, Gs100, Gs500
Bank notesFreq used: Gs1000, Gs2000, Gs5000, Gs10000, Gs20000, Gs50000, Gs100000
Central bankBanco Central del Paraguay
Users
Paraguay

Why are you interested in PYG?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PYG email updatesGet PYG rates on my phoneGet a PYG currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07478
GBP / EUR1,18068
USD / JPY161,450
GBP / USD1,26897
USD / CHF0,903702
USD / CAD1,36736
EUR / JPY173,524
AUD / USD0,666999

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%