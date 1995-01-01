PYG - 巴拉圭瓜拉尼

The 巴拉圭瓜拉尼 is the currency of 巴拉圭. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 巴拉圭瓜拉尼 exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguay Guarani is PYG, and the currency symbol is Gs. Below, you'll find 巴拉圭瓜拉尼 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|巴拉圭瓜拉尼
|Symbol
|Gs
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Céntimo
|Minor unit symbol
|Céntimo
|Top PYG conversion
|PYG to USD
|Top PYG chart
|PYG to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Gs50, Gs100, Gs500
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Gs1000, Gs2000, Gs5000, Gs10000, Gs20000, Gs50000, Gs100000
|Central bank
|Banco Central del Paraguay
|Users
巴拉圭
