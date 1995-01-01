npr
NPR - الروبي النيبالي

The الروبي النيبالي is the currency of نيبال. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الروبي النيبالي exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepal Rupee is NPR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find الروبي النيبالي rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

الروبي النيبالي Stats

Nameالروبي النيبالي
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Paisa
Minor unit symbolPaisa
Top NPR conversionNPR to USD
Top NPR chartNPR to USD chart

الروبي النيبالي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Paisa1, Paisa5, Paisa10, Paisa25, Paisa50, ₨1, ₨2, ₨5, ₨10
Bank notesFreq used: ₨5, ₨10, ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000
Rarely used: ₨1, ₨2
Central bankNepal Rastra bank
Users
نيبال, الهند (غير رسميًا المنطقة القريبة من الحدود الهندية النبيبالية)

