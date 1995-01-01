NPR - الروبي النيبالي

The الروبي النيبالي is the currency of نيبال. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الروبي النيبالي exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepal Rupee is NPR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find الروبي النيبالي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الروبي النيبالي
|Symbol
|₨
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Paisa
|Minor unit symbol
|Paisa
|Top NPR conversion
|NPR to USD
|Top NPR chart
|NPR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Paisa1, Paisa5, Paisa10, Paisa25, Paisa50, ₨1, ₨2, ₨5, ₨10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₨5, ₨10, ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000
Rarely used: ₨1, ₨2
|Central bank
|Nepal Rastra bank
|Users
نيبال, الهند (غير رسميًا المنطقة القريبة من الحدود الهندية النبيبالية)
