NPR - Nepalesisk rupie

The Nepalesisk rupie is the currency of Nepal. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalesisk rupie exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepal Rupee is NPR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Nepalesisk rupie rates and a currency converter.

Nepalesisk rupie Stats

NameNepalesisk rupie
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Paisa
Minor unit symbolPaisa
Top NPR conversionNPR to USD
Top NPR chartNPR to USD chart

Nepalesisk rupie Profile

CoinsFreq used: Paisa1, Paisa5, Paisa10, Paisa25, Paisa50, ₨1, ₨2, ₨5, ₨10
Bank notesFreq used: ₨5, ₨10, ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000
Rarely used: ₨1, ₨2
Central bankNepal Rastra bank
Users
Nepal, Indien (inofficiellt nära gränsen mellan Indien och Nepal)

