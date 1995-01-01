NPR - ネパールルピー

The ネパールルピー is the currency of ネパール. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ネパールルピー exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepal Rupee is NPR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find ネパールルピー rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|ネパールルピー
|Symbol
|₨
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Paisa
|Minor unit symbol
|Paisa
|Top NPR conversion
|NPR to USD
|Top NPR chart
|NPR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Paisa1, Paisa5, Paisa10, Paisa25, Paisa50, ₨1, ₨2, ₨5, ₨10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₨5, ₨10, ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000
Rarely used: ₨1, ₨2
|Central bank
|Nepal Rastra bank
|Users
ネパール, インド（インド-ネパール国境付近で非公式に使用）
