NPR - ネパールルピー

The ネパールルピー is the currency of ネパール. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ネパールルピー exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepal Rupee is NPR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find ネパールルピー rates and a currency converter.

ネパールルピー Stats

Nameネパールルピー
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Paisa
Minor unit symbolPaisa
Top NPR conversionNPR to USD
Top NPR chartNPR to USD chart

ネパールルピー Profile

CoinsFreq used: Paisa1, Paisa5, Paisa10, Paisa25, Paisa50, ₨1, ₨2, ₨5, ₨10
Bank notesFreq used: ₨5, ₨10, ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000
Rarely used: ₨1, ₨2
Central bankNepal Rastra bank
Users
ネパール, インド（インド-ネパール国境付近で非公式に使用）

