NPR - Rupia nepalese

The Rupia nepalese is the currency of Nepal. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rupia nepalese exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepal Rupee is NPR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Rupia nepalese rates and a currency converter.

Rupia nepalese Stats

NameRupia nepalese
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Paisa
Minor unit symbolPaisa
Top NPR conversionNPR to USD
Top NPR chartNPR to USD chart

Rupia nepalese Profile

CoinsFreq used: Paisa1, Paisa5, Paisa10, Paisa25, Paisa50, ₨1, ₨2, ₨5, ₨10
Bank notesFreq used: ₨5, ₨10, ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000
Rarely used: ₨1, ₨2
Central bankNepal Rastra bank
Users
Nepal, India (non ufficialmente vicino al confine India-Nepal)

