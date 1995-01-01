NPR - 尼泊爾盧比

The 尼泊爾盧比 is the currency of 尼泊爾. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 尼泊爾盧比 exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepal Rupee is NPR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find 尼泊爾盧比 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|尼泊爾盧比
|Symbol
|₨
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Paisa
|Minor unit symbol
|Paisa
|Top NPR conversion
|NPR to USD
|Top NPR chart
|NPR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Paisa1, Paisa5, Paisa10, Paisa25, Paisa50, ₨1, ₨2, ₨5, ₨10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₨5, ₨10, ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000
Rarely used: ₨1, ₨2
|Central bank
|Nepal Rastra bank
|Users
尼泊爾, 印度（非官方近印度及尼泊爾邊界）
尼泊爾, 印度（非官方近印度及尼泊爾邊界）
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to NPR email updatesGet NPR rates on my phoneGet a NPR currency data API for my business