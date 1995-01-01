npr
NPR - 尼泊爾盧比

The 尼泊爾盧比 is the currency of 尼泊爾. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 尼泊爾盧比 exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepal Rupee is NPR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find 尼泊爾盧比 rates and a currency converter.

尼泊爾盧比 Stats

Name尼泊爾盧比
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Paisa
Minor unit symbolPaisa
Top NPR conversionNPR to USD
Top NPR chartNPR to USD chart

尼泊爾盧比 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Paisa1, Paisa5, Paisa10, Paisa25, Paisa50, ₨1, ₨2, ₨5, ₨10
Bank notesFreq used: ₨5, ₨10, ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000
Rarely used: ₨1, ₨2
Central bankNepal Rastra bank
Users
尼泊爾, 印度（非官方近印度及尼泊爾邊界）

即時貨幣匯率

EUR / USD1.07474
GBP / EUR1.18065
USD / JPY161.436
GBP / USD1.26889
USD / CHF0.903810
USD / CAD1.36743
EUR / JPY173.501
AUD / USD0.666889

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%