NPR - Rupia nepalesa

The Rupia nepalesa is the currency of Nepal. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rupia nepalesa exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepal Rupee is NPR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Rupia nepalesa rates and a currency converter.

Rupia nepalesa Stats

NameRupia nepalesa
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Paisa
Minor unit symbolPaisa
Top NPR conversionNPR to USD
Top NPR chartNPR to USD chart

Rupia nepalesa Profile

CoinsFreq used: Paisa1, Paisa5, Paisa10, Paisa25, Paisa50, ₨1, ₨2, ₨5, ₨10
Bank notesFreq used: ₨5, ₨10, ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000
Rarely used: ₨1, ₨2
Central bankNepal Rastra bank
Users
Nepal, India (extraoficialmente cerca de la frontera entre India y Nepal)

