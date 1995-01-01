NPR - Roupie népalaise

The Roupie népalaise is the currency of Népal. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Roupie népalaise exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepal Rupee is NPR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Roupie népalaise rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Roupie népalaise
|Symbol
|₨
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Paisa
|Minor unit symbol
|Paisa
|Top NPR conversion
|NPR to USD
|Top NPR chart
|NPR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Paisa1, Paisa5, Paisa10, Paisa25, Paisa50, ₨1, ₨2, ₨5, ₨10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₨5, ₨10, ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000
Rarely used: ₨1, ₨2
|Central bank
|Nepal Rastra bank
|Users
Népal, Inde (non officiellement à proximité de la frontière Inde/Népal)
