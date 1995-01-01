npr
NPR - Roupie népalaise

The Roupie népalaise is the currency of Népal. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Roupie népalaise exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepal Rupee is NPR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Roupie népalaise rates and a currency converter.

Roupie népalaise Stats

NameRoupie népalaise
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Paisa
Minor unit symbolPaisa
Top NPR conversionNPR to USD
Top NPR chartNPR to USD chart

Roupie népalaise Profile

CoinsFreq used: Paisa1, Paisa5, Paisa10, Paisa25, Paisa50, ₨1, ₨2, ₨5, ₨10
Bank notesFreq used: ₨5, ₨10, ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000
Rarely used: ₨1, ₨2
Central bankNepal Rastra bank
Users
Népal, Inde (non officiellement à proximité de la frontière Inde/Népal)

