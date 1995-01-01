npr
NPR - Rúpia nepalesa

The Rúpia nepalesa is the currency of Nepal. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rúpia nepalesa exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepal Rupee is NPR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Rúpia nepalesa rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Rúpia nepalesa Stats

NameRúpia nepalesa
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Paisa
Minor unit symbolPaisa
Top NPR conversionNPR to USD
Top NPR chartNPR to USD chart

Rúpia nepalesa Profile

CoinsFreq used: Paisa1, Paisa5, Paisa10, Paisa25, Paisa50, ₨1, ₨2, ₨5, ₨10
Bank notesFreq used: ₨5, ₨10, ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000
Rarely used: ₨1, ₨2
Central bankNepal Rastra bank
Users
Nepal, Índia (extra-oficialmente próxima da fronteira Índia-Nepal)

Why are you interested in NPR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to NPR email updatesGet NPR rates on my phoneGet a NPR currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07488
GBP / EUR1,18063
USD / JPY161,442
GBP / USD1,26904
USD / CHF0,903756
USD / CAD1,36720
EUR / JPY173,530
AUD / USD0,667072

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%