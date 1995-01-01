npr
NPR - Nepalese roepie

The Nepalese roepie is the currency of Nepal. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nepalese roepie exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepal Rupee is NPR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Nepalese roepie rates and a currency converter.

Nepalese roepie Stats

NameNepalese roepie
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Paisa
Minor unit symbolPaisa
Top NPR conversionNPR to USD
Top NPR chartNPR to USD chart

Nepalese roepie Profile

CoinsFreq used: Paisa1, Paisa5, Paisa10, Paisa25, Paisa50, ₨1, ₨2, ₨5, ₨10
Bank notesFreq used: ₨5, ₨10, ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000
Rarely used: ₨1, ₨2
Central bankNepal Rastra bank
Users
Nepal, India (onofficieel nabij grens India-Nepal)

