NPR - 尼泊尔卢比

The 尼泊尔卢比 is the currency of 尼泊尔. The currency code for Nepal Rupee is NPR, and the currency symbol is ₨.
|Name
|尼泊尔卢比
|Symbol
|₨
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Paisa
|Minor unit symbol
|Paisa
|Coins
|Freq used: Paisa1, Paisa5, Paisa10, Paisa25, Paisa50, ₨1, ₨2, ₨5, ₨10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₨5, ₨10, ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000
Rarely used: ₨1, ₨2
|Central bank
|Nepal Rastra bank
|Users
尼泊尔, 印度（印度和尼泊尔边界附近，非公认）
