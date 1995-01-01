npr
NPR - 尼泊尔卢比

The 尼泊尔卢比 is the currency of 尼泊尔. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 尼泊尔卢比 exchange rate is the NPR to USD rate. The currency code for Nepal Rupee is NPR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find 尼泊尔卢比 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

尼泊尔卢比 Stats

Name尼泊尔卢比
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Paisa
Minor unit symbolPaisa
Top NPR conversionNPR to USD
Top NPR chartNPR to USD chart

尼泊尔卢比 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Paisa1, Paisa5, Paisa10, Paisa25, Paisa50, ₨1, ₨2, ₨5, ₨10
Bank notesFreq used: ₨5, ₨10, ₨25, ₨50, ₨100, ₨500, ₨1000
Rarely used: ₨1, ₨2
Central bankNepal Rastra bank
Users
尼泊尔, 印度（印度和尼泊尔边界附近，非公认）

