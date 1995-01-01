imp
IMP - جنيه جزيرة مان

The جنيه جزيرة مان is the currency of جزيرة مان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular جنيه جزيرة مان exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pound is IMP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find جنيه جزيرة مان rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

جنيه جزيرة مان Stats

Nameجنيه جزيرة مان
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top IMP conversionIMP to USD
Top IMP chartIMP to USD chart

جنيه جزيرة مان Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
جزيرة مان

Why are you interested in IMP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to IMP email updatesGet IMP rates on my phoneGet a IMP currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٦٠
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٢٣
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤١٤
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٢٧
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٦٢٩
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٧٧
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٥٥
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٦٤٢

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜