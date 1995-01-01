imp
IMP - Isle-of-Man-Pfund

The Isle-of-Man-Pfund is the currency of Isle of Man. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Isle-of-Man-Pfund exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pound is IMP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Isle-of-Man-Pfund rates and a currency converter.

Isle-of-Man-Pfund Stats

NameIsle-of-Man-Pfund
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top IMP conversionIMP to USD
Top IMP chartIMP to USD chart

Isle-of-Man-Pfund Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Isle of Man

