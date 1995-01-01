imp
IMP - 人島鎊

The 人島鎊 is the currency of 人島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 人島鎊 exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pound is IMP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 人島鎊 rates and a currency converter.

人島鎊 Stats

Name人島鎊
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top IMP conversionIMP to USD
Top IMP chartIMP to USD chart

人島鎊 Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
人島

