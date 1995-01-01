The 人島鎊 is the currency of 人島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 人島鎊 exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pound is IMP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 人島鎊 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|人島鎊
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Pence
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top IMP conversion
|IMP to USD
|Top IMP chart
|IMP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
人島
人島
