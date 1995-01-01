The 曼岛镑 is the currency of 曼岛. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 曼岛镑 exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pound is IMP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 曼岛镑 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|曼岛镑
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Pence
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top IMP conversion
|IMP to USD
|Top IMP chart
|IMP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
曼岛
曼岛
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to IMP email updatesGet IMP rates on my phoneGet a IMP currency data API for my business