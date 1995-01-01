imp
IMP - 曼岛镑

The 曼岛镑 is the currency of 曼岛. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 曼岛镑 exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pound is IMP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 曼岛镑 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

曼岛镑 Stats

Name曼岛镑
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top IMP conversionIMP to USD
Top IMP chartIMP to USD chart

曼岛镑 Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
曼岛

Why are you interested in IMP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to IMP email updatesGet IMP rates on my phoneGet a IMP currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07488
GBP / EUR1.18044
USD / JPY161.425
GBP / USD1.26883
USD / CHF0.903674
USD / CAD1.36736
EUR / JPY173.513
AUD / USD0.666999

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%