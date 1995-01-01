imp
IMP - Isle of Man-pond

The Isle of Man-pond is the currency of Man. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Isle of Man-pond exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pound is IMP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Isle of Man-pond rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Isle of Man-pond Stats

NameIsle of Man-pond
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top IMP conversionIMP to USD
Top IMP chartIMP to USD chart

Isle of Man-pond Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Man

Why are you interested in IMP?

I want to...

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07351
GBP / EUR1.18018
USD / JPY161.566
GBP / USD1.26693
USD / CHF0.904654
USD / CAD1.36870
EUR / JPY173.442
AUD / USD0.666207

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%