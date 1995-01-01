imp
IMP - Sterlina di Man

The Sterlina di Man is the currency of Isola di Man. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sterlina di Man exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pound is IMP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Sterlina di Man rates and a currency converter.

Sterlina di Man Stats

NameSterlina di Man
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top IMP conversionIMP to USD
Top IMP chartIMP to USD chart

Sterlina di Man Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Isola di Man

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07460
GBP / EUR1,18044
USD / JPY161,483
GBP / USD1,26850
USD / CHF0,903862
USD / CAD1,36785
EUR / JPY173,529
AUD / USD0,666591

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%