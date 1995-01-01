imp
IMP - Isle of Man-pund

The Isle of Man-pund is the currency of Isle of Man-. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Isle of Man-pund exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pound is IMP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Isle of Man-pund rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Isle of Man-pund Stats

NameIsle of Man-pund
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top IMP conversionIMP to USD
Top IMP chartIMP to USD chart

Isle of Man-pund Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Isle of Man-

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07482
GBP / EUR1,18046
USD / JPY161,432
GBP / USD1,26878
USD / CHF0,903683
USD / CAD1,36739
EUR / JPY173,510
AUD / USD0,666960

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %