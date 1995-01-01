IMP - Isle of Man-pund

The Isle of Man-pund is the currency of Isle of Man-. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Isle of Man-pund exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pound is IMP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Isle of Man-pund rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Isle of Man-pund
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Pence
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top IMP conversion
|IMP to USD
|Top IMP chart
|IMP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
Isle of Man-
Isle of Man-
