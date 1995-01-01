imp
IMP - Livre mannoise

The Livre mannoise is the currency of Île de Man. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Livre mannoise exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pound is IMP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Livre mannoise rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Livre mannoise Stats

NameLivre mannoise
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top IMP conversionIMP to USD
Top IMP chartIMP to USD chart

Livre mannoise Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Île de Man

Why are you interested in IMP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to IMP email updatesGet IMP rates on my phoneGet a IMP currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07458
GBP / EUR1,18054
USD / JPY161,435
GBP / USD1,26858
USD / CHF0,903906
USD / CAD1,36710
EUR / JPY173,475
AUD / USD0,666990

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %