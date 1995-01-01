imp
IMP - Libra manesa

The Libra manesa is the currency of Isla de Man. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra manesa exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pound is IMP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra manesa rates and a currency converter.

Libra manesa Stats

NameLibra manesa
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top IMP conversionIMP to USD
Top IMP chartIMP to USD chart

Libra manesa Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Isla de Man

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07460
GBP / EUR1,18057
USD / JPY161,459
GBP / USD1,26863
USD / CHF0,903758
USD / CAD1,36730
EUR / JPY173,503
AUD / USD0,667029

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %