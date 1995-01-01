imp
IMP - マン島ポンド

The マン島ポンド is the currency of マン島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular マン島ポンド exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pound is IMP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find マン島ポンド rates and a currency converter.

マン島ポンド Stats

Nameマン島ポンド
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top IMP conversionIMP to USD
Top IMP chartIMP to USD chart

マン島ポンド Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
マン島

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07458
GBP / EUR1.18052
USD / JPY161.458
GBP / USD1.26856
USD / CHF0.903848
USD / CAD1.36788
EUR / JPY173.499
AUD / USD0.666679

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%