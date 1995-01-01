IMP - Libra da Ilha de Man

The Libra da Ilha de Man is the currency of Ilha de Man. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra da Ilha de Man exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pound is IMP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra da Ilha de Man rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Libra da Ilha de Man
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Pence
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top IMP conversion
|IMP to USD
|Top IMP chart
|IMP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
Ilha de Man
