IMP - Libra da Ilha de Man

The Libra da Ilha de Man is the currency of Ilha de Man. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra da Ilha de Man exchange rate is the IMP to USD rate. The currency code for Isle of Man Pound is IMP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra da Ilha de Man rates and a currency converter.

Libra da Ilha de Man Stats

NameLibra da Ilha de Man
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Pence
Minor unit symbolp
Top IMP conversionIMP to USD
Top IMP chartIMP to USD chart

Libra da Ilha de Man Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2, £5
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Ilha de Man

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07338
GBP / EUR1,18018
USD / JPY161,585
GBP / USD1,26679
USD / CHF0,904758
USD / CAD1,36907
EUR / JPY173,443
AUD / USD0,665912

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%