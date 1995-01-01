bnd
BND - الدولار البروني

The الدولار البروني is the currency of بروناي دار السلام. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار البروني exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Brunei Darussalam Dollar is BND, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الدولار البروني rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

الدولار البروني Stats

Nameالدولار البروني
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BND conversionBND to USD
Top BND chartBND to USD chart

الدولار البروني Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Cent50
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Central bankAutoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam
Users
بروناي دار السلام

Why are you interested in BND?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BND email updatesGet BND rates on my phoneGet a BND currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٢٩٤
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٨٨
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٨٨
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٧٠١
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٤٥٣٤
USD / CAD١٫٣٧٠٢٠
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٢٦٧
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٠٢٣

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜