BND - الدولار البروني

The الدولار البروني is the currency of بروناي دار السلام. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار البروني exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Brunei Darussalam Dollar is BND, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الدولار البروني rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الدولار البروني
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top BND conversion
|BND to USD
|Top BND chart
|BND to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Cent50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10
|Central bank
|Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam
|Users
بروناي دار السلام
بروناي دار السلام
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BND email updatesGet BND rates on my phoneGet a BND currency data API for my business