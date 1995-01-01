bnd
BND - Bruneisk dollar

The Bruneisk dollar is the currency of Brunei Darussalam. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneisk dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Brunei Darussalam Dollar is BND, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Bruneisk dollar rates and a currency converter.

Bruneisk dollar Stats

NameBruneisk dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BND conversionBND to USD
Top BND chartBND to USD chart

Bruneisk dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Cent50
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Central bankAutoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam
Users
Brunei Darussalam

