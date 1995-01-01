bnd
BND - 文萊元

The 文萊元 is the currency of 文萊. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 文萊元 exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Brunei Darussalam Dollar is BND, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 文萊元 rates and a currency converter.

文萊元 Stats

Name文萊元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BND conversionBND to USD
Top BND chartBND to USD chart

文萊元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Cent50
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Central bankAutoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam
Users
文萊

