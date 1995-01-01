The 文萊元 is the currency of 文萊. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 文萊元 exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Brunei Darussalam Dollar is BND, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 文萊元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|文萊元
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Cent50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10
|Central bank
|Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam
|Users
文萊
文萊
