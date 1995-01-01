bnd
BND - Brunei-Dollar

The Brunei-Dollar is the currency of Brunei Darussalam. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Brunei-Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Brunei Darussalam Dollar is BND, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Brunei-Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Brunei-Dollar Stats

NameBrunei-Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BND conversionBND to USD
Top BND chartBND to USD chart

Brunei-Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Cent50
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Central bankAutoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam
Users
Brunei Darussalam

