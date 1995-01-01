BND - Brunei-Dollar

The Brunei-Dollar is the currency of Brunei Darussalam. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Brunei-Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Brunei Darussalam Dollar is BND, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Brunei-Dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Brunei-Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top BND conversion
|BND to USD
|Top BND chart
|BND to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Cent50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10
|Central bank
|Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam
|Users
Brunei Darussalam
Brunei Darussalam
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BND email updatesGet BND rates on my phoneGet a BND currency data API for my business