BND - ブルネイドル

The ブルネイドル is the currency of ブルネイ・ダルサラーム国. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ブルネイドル exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Brunei Darussalam Dollar is BND, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find ブルネイドル rates and a currency converter.

ブルネイドル Stats

Nameブルネイドル
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BND conversionBND to USD
Top BND chartBND to USD chart

ブルネイドル Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Cent50
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Central bankAutoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam
Users
ブルネイ・ダルサラーム国

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07460
GBP / EUR1.18049
USD / JPY161.437
GBP / USD1.26856
USD / CHF0.903991
USD / CAD1.36784
EUR / JPY173.480
AUD / USD0.666777

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%