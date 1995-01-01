bnd
BND - Dollaro del Brunei

The Dollaro del Brunei is the currency of Brunei Darussalam. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro del Brunei exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Brunei Darussalam Dollar is BND, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro del Brunei rates and a currency converter.

Dollaro del Brunei Stats

NameDollaro del Brunei
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BND conversionBND to USD
Top BND chartBND to USD chart

Dollaro del Brunei Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Cent50
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Central bankAutoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam
Users
Brunei Darussalam

