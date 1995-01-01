bnd
BND - Bruneise dollar

The Bruneise dollar is the currency of Brunei Darussalam. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneise dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Brunei Darussalam Dollar is BND, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Bruneise dollar rates and a currency converter.

Bruneise dollar Stats

NameBruneise dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BND conversionBND to USD
Top BND chartBND to USD chart

Bruneise dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Cent50
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Central bankAutoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam
Users
Brunei Darussalam

