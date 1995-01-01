bnd
BND - 文莱元

The 文莱元 is the currency of 文莱达鲁萨兰国. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 文莱元 exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Brunei Darussalam Dollar is BND, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 文莱元 rates and a currency converter.

文莱元 Stats

Name文莱元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BND conversionBND to USD
Top BND chartBND to USD chart

文莱元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Cent50
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Central bankAutoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam
Users
文莱达鲁萨兰国

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07455
GBP / EUR1.18041
USD / JPY161.431
GBP / USD1.26841
USD / CHF0.903780
USD / CAD1.36775
EUR / JPY173.465
AUD / USD0.666637

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%