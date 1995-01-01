bnd
BND - Dólar bruneano

The Dólar bruneano is the currency of Brunei Darussalam. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar bruneano exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Brunei Darussalam Dollar is BND, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar bruneano rates and a currency converter.

Dólar bruneano Stats

NameDólar bruneano
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BND conversionBND to USD
Top BND chartBND to USD chart

Dólar bruneano Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Cent50
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Central bankAutoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam
Users
Brunei Darussalam

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07462
GBP / EUR1,18048
USD / JPY161,479
GBP / USD1,26856
USD / CHF0,903980
USD / CAD1,36785
EUR / JPY173,528
AUD / USD0,666697

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%