bnd
BND - Dólar de Brunéi

The Dólar de Brunéi is the currency of Brunéi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar de Brunéi exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Brunei Darussalam Dollar is BND, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar de Brunéi rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dólar de Brunéi Stats

NameDólar de Brunéi
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BND conversionBND to USD
Top BND chartBND to USD chart

Dólar de Brunéi Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Cent50
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Central bankAutoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam
Users
Brunéi

Why are you interested in BND?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BND email updatesGet BND rates on my phoneGet a BND currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07459
GBP / EUR1,18060
USD / JPY161,450
GBP / USD1,26866
USD / CHF0,903942
USD / CAD1,36754
EUR / JPY173,492
AUD / USD0,666924

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %