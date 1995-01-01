BND - Dólar de Brunéi

The Dólar de Brunéi is the currency of Brunéi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar de Brunéi exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Brunei Darussalam Dollar is BND, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar de Brunéi rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dólar de Brunéi
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top BND conversion
|BND to USD
|Top BND chart
|BND to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Cent50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10
|Central bank
|Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam
|Users
Brunéi
Brunéi
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07459
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1,18060
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,450
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26866
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,903942
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36754
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173,492
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,666924
|▼