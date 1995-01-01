bnd
BND - Dollar du Brunei

The Dollar du Brunei is the currency of Brunei. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar du Brunei exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Brunei Darussalam Dollar is BND, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar du Brunei rates and a currency converter.

Dollar du Brunei Stats

NameDollar du Brunei
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BND conversionBND to USD
Top BND chartBND to USD chart

Dollar du Brunei Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent20, Cent50
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10
Central bankAutoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam
Users
Brunei

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07457
GBP / EUR1,18056
USD / JPY161,459
GBP / USD1,26859
USD / CHF0,903925
USD / CAD1,36758
EUR / JPY173,499
AUD / USD0,666815

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %