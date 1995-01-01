afn
AFN - الأفغاني الأفغانستاني

The الأفغاني الأفغانستاني is the currency of أفغانستان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الأفغاني الأفغانستاني exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghanistan Afghani is AFN, and the currency symbol is ؋. Below, you'll find الأفغاني الأفغانستاني rates and a currency converter.

الأفغاني الأفغانستاني Stats

Nameالأفغاني الأفغانستاني
Symbol؋
Minor unit1/100 = Pul
Minor unit symbolPul
Top AFN conversionAFN to USD
Top AFN chartAFN to USD chart

الأفغاني الأفغانستاني Profile

CoinsFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5
Bank notesFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5, ؋10, ؋20, ؋50, ؋100, ؋500, ؋1000
Central bankDa Afghanistan Bank
Users
أفغانستان

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٣٠٧
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٩٢
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٧٥
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٧٢١
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٤٤١٣
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٩٨٥
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٢٧٤
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦١٧٤

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜