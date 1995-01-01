afn
AFN - Afghani afgano

The Afghani afgano is the currency of Afghanistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghani afgano exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghanistan Afghani is AFN, and the currency symbol is ؋. Below, you'll find Afghani afgano rates and a currency converter.

Afghani afgano Stats

NameAfghani afgano
Symbol؋
Minor unit1/100 = Pul
Minor unit symbolPul
Top AFN conversionAFN to USD
Top AFN chartAFN to USD chart

Afghani afgano Profile

CoinsFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5
Bank notesFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5, ؋10, ؋20, ؋50, ؋100, ؋500, ؋1000
Central bankDa Afghanistan Bank
Users
Afghanistan

