AFN - アフガニスタンアフガニ

The アフガニスタンアフガニ is the currency of アフガニスタン. Our currency rankings show that the most popular アフガニスタンアフガニ exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghanistan Afghani is AFN, and the currency symbol is ؋. Below, you'll find アフガニスタンアフガニ rates and a currency converter.

アフガニスタンアフガニ Stats

Nameアフガニスタンアフガニ
Symbol؋
Minor unit1/100 = Pul
Minor unit symbolPul
Top AFN conversionAFN to USD
Top AFN chartAFN to USD chart

アフガニスタンアフガニ Profile

CoinsFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5
Bank notesFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5, ؋10, ؋20, ؋50, ؋100, ؋500, ؋1000
Central bankDa Afghanistan Bank
Users
アフガニスタン

