afn
AFN - Afghaanse afghani

The Afghaanse afghani is the currency of Afghanistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghaanse afghani exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghanistan Afghani is AFN, and the currency symbol is ؋. Below, you'll find Afghaanse afghani rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Afghaanse afghani Stats

NameAfghaanse afghani
Symbol؋
Minor unit1/100 = Pul
Minor unit symbolPul
Top AFN conversionAFN to USD
Top AFN chartAFN to USD chart

Afghaanse afghani Profile

CoinsFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5
Bank notesFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5, ؋10, ؋20, ؋50, ؋100, ؋500, ؋1000
Central bankDa Afghanistan Bank
Users
Afghanistan

Why are you interested in AFN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to AFN email updatesGet AFN rates on my phoneGet a AFN currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07317
GBP / EUR1.18043
USD / JPY161.575
GBP / USD1.26680
USD / CHF0.904584
USD / CAD1.36957
EUR / JPY173.397
AUD / USD0.665756

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%