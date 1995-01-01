afn
AFN - Afghani afghan

The Afghani afghan is the currency of Afghanistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghani afghan exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghanistan Afghani is AFN, and the currency symbol is ؋. Below, you'll find Afghani afghan rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Afghani afghan Stats

NameAfghani afghan
Symbol؋
Minor unit1/100 = Pul
Minor unit symbolPul
Top AFN conversionAFN to USD
Top AFN chartAFN to USD chart

Afghani afghan Profile

CoinsFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5
Bank notesFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5, ؋10, ؋20, ؋50, ؋100, ؋500, ؋1000
Central bankDa Afghanistan Bank
Users
Afghanistan

Why are you interested in AFN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to AFN email updatesGet AFN rates on my phoneGet a AFN currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07454
GBP / EUR1,18066
USD / JPY161,459
GBP / USD1,26867
USD / CHF0,903724
USD / CAD1,36704
EUR / JPY173,494
AUD / USD0,667005

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %