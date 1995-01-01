AFN - Afghan Afghani

The Afghan Afghani is the currency of Afghanistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghan Afghani exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghanis is AFN, and the currency symbol is ؋. Below, you'll find Afghan Afghani rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Afghan Afghani
|Symbol
|؋
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Pul
|Minor unit symbol
|Pul
|Top AFN conversion
|AFN to USD
|Top AFN chart
|AFN to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5, ؋10, ؋20, ؋50, ؋100, ؋500, ؋1000
|Central bank
|Da Afghanistan Bank
|Users
Afghanistan
Afghanistan
