AFN - Afghansk afghani

The Afghansk afghani is the currency of Afghanistan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Afghansk afghani exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghanistan Afghani is AFN, and the currency symbol is ؋. Below, you'll find Afghansk afghani rates and a currency converter.

Afghansk afghani Stats

NameAfghansk afghani
Symbol؋
Minor unit1/100 = Pul
Minor unit symbolPul
Top AFN conversionAFN to USD
Top AFN chartAFN to USD chart

Afghansk afghani Profile

CoinsFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5
Bank notesFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5, ؋10, ؋20, ؋50, ؋100, ؋500, ؋1000
Central bankDa Afghanistan Bank
Users
Afghanistan

