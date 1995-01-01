afn
AFN - 阿富汗阿富汗尼

The 阿富汗阿富汗尼 is the currency of 阿富汗. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 阿富汗阿富汗尼 exchange rate is the AFN to USD rate. The currency code for Afghanistan Afghani is AFN, and the currency symbol is ؋. Below, you'll find 阿富汗阿富汗尼 rates and a currency converter.

阿富汗阿富汗尼 Stats

Name阿富汗阿富汗尼
Symbol؋
Minor unit1/100 = Pul
Minor unit symbolPul
Top AFN conversionAFN to USD
Top AFN chartAFN to USD chart

阿富汗阿富汗尼 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5
Bank notesFreq used: ؋1, ؋2, ؋5, ؋10, ؋20, ؋50, ؋100, ؋500, ؋1000
Central bankDa Afghanistan Bank
Users
阿富汗

